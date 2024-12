FIANNA FÁIL AND Fine Gael are to meet again today in the latest round of government formation talks.

The two parties met yesterday and have discussed issues ranging from policy priorities to who their likely coalition partner may be.

Both have been expected to return to government since last month’s election, but need the support of another party or Independents following the near-wipeout of the Greens.

Advertisement

The two parties have previously said that they hope a government will be formed before the end of January.

In terms of policy, it is understood Simon Harris’s Fine Gael has seven negotiating priorities, while Micheál Martin’s party is prioritising housing and the cost-of-living measures as set out in its manifesto.

Possible changes to disability services are expected to feature in the talks – it’s considered an area both parties share common ground on, particularly after a bruising campaign for Simon Harris when it came up on the campaign trail for the Fine Gael leader in Kanturk.

With reporting by Christina Finn