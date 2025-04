THE GOVERNMENT IS aiming to begin establishing Oireachtas Committees next week.

The development follows a months-long row over speaking time, which has hindered legislative work and has prevented parliamentary committees from being established.

Both the Government and opposition parties have stressed the need for the resumption of the work of the committees amid the heated division in the Dail, which delayed the nomination of a Taoiseach and resulted in the suspension of the House amid widespread disruption last week.

The row also led to a confidence vote in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, which the Government won.

That motion was brought in response to opposition complaints that Murphy had been biased in her role in implementing the changes to Dail rules brought forward by Government.

The coalition’s reforms have been implemented under protest from some opposition parties, and there is uncertainty over whether the dispute has been fully resolved.

The changes allow some independent TDs who supported Government formation to be given new speaking rights, alongside backbenchers in the coalition parties.

The controversial changes to standing orders also include a reduction of time for contributions on debating the order of business and a halving of slots for Taoiseach’s Questions.

The Government said the moves reflect the changing make-up of the Dail.

However, the opposition has vehemently opposed the reforms, characterising them as an attempt to dilute their ability to hold the Government to account and to blur the relationship of the independents who have supported the formation of the coalition.

They argue that the “other members” questions slot does not tally with their position that a TD cannot be in Government and opposition at the same time.

Following the vote on the standing order changes and the confidence motion in Murphy, focus has turned to the formation of committees.

The Dail Reform Committee is scheduled to meet next Wednesday where Government Chief Whip Mary Butler will bring forward a proposal outlining the committees.

The formal selection by Government and Opposition groupings will take place in person at the Dail Business Committee on Thursday morning under the D’Hondt system.