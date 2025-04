THE DEPARTMENT OF Public Expenditure is to begin a review of Ireland’s National Development Plan (NDP), the outline of large-scale government investment strategy, following government approval today.

The review will cover all public capital investment up until 2035, including Exchequer funds, the Apple Escrow funds, the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund, and proceeds of the AIB share sales, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has announced.

Chambers said the review of the NDP would “refocus and reenergise” the delivery of infrastructure.

A pledge to review the NDP was included in the Programme for Government agreed by members of the governing coalition in January. The Programme said an “early review” should be completed by July of this year.

The review will involve Department of Public Expenditure officials liaising with individual departments, which have been asked to identify their priority programmes.

Members of the public and interested groups will have an opportunity to make submissions through public consultation that is expected to be published later this year, the Department said.

The Department also said that the delivery of housing would be a particular focus of the review.

Another area of focus would be increasing Ireland’s economic competitiveness “by prioritising growth enhancing infrastructure such as energy grid capacity, water supply, transport connectivity and health digitalisation,” the Department said in a statement, adding that the review would include climate assessments of any programmes receiving funding.

Announcing the NDP review today, Chambers said that delivering essential infrastructure was “a key driver in attracting and retaining investment in Ireland, growing our economy, fostering regional development, delivering on our housing targets and achieving our ambitious climate goals”.

“In the coming weeks, I will bring forward to Government my plans for implementing the Programme for Government commitments on infrastructure reform, focusing on delivery, accountability and value for money.”

Chambers said that “stable, long-term delivery of essential infrastructure is an absolute priority for the Government”.