THE GOVERNMENT IS seeking to double the amount by which a person’s social welfare can be cut if they don’t engage with the State’s employment services.

The current penalty is €44, but it would increase to €90 if legislation by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys passes.

Speaking ahead of the government’s Cabinet meeting today, where the proposal will be discussed, Taoiseach Simon Harris described it as a “common sense measure” to make sure the system is compassionate “but also that people have to play ball”.

“This idea that if you refuse to engage with our activation services in the Department of Social Protection, that that can just continue indefinitely, I don’t think anyone thinks that’s fair,” he said.

“There’s often reasons somebody can’t work, and that’s absolutely appropriate and fine. There’s often people who need support in getting to work. No problem at all.

“But if you’re refusing to engage at all, that has to have an impact in terms of the amount of social welfare payments that you receive.”

The €44 penalty for people on Jobseeker’s Benefit was first introduced in 2011.

The proposal for higher penalties is one of Humphrey’s last acts as a government minister, as she announced last week that she will not contest the general election.

After 18 years in politics, the Fine Gael deputy leader becomes the eighteenth politician from the party to announce they won’t contest a seat in the next Dáil.