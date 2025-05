GOOD MORNING.

1. Children’s safety

The Children’s Ombudsman has said he is “hugely concerned” about the potential of AI apps that can be used by anyone to create sexually explicit images of children.

Dr Niall Muldoon has warned that stronger laws are needed to tackle the scourge of so-called ‘nudification’ apps, which allow real photos to be edited by artificial intelligence to produce deepfake images that make them appear naked.

2. Politics poll

Fianna Fáil has a narrow lead over Sinn Féin as the country’s most popular party in a new opinion poll, despite dropping two percentage points.

A poll conducted by the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks suggests that 23% of respondents would give Fianna Fáil their first preference if a general election was held immediately.

3. Gaza

Israel has issued orders to call up tens of thousands of reservists ahead of an expanded offensive in Gaza, Israeli media has reported, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked truce mediator Qatar.

At least 11 people, including three infants, were killed by an Israeli strike on a refugee camp yesterday.

4. Australia election

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has basked in his landslide election win, promising a “disciplined, orderly” government to confront cost-of-living pain and tariff turmoil.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has conceded the election and lost his own seat.

5. Pay transparency

The EU has introduced a new directive on pay transparency in a move aimed at reducing the gender pay gap — but one of the most significant measures is that companies will now have to publish salary ranges for most advertised roles.

This will be a huge change for jobseekers. Currently, very few private employers reveal salary scales to applicants.

6. First 100 days

Micheál Martin marks his first 100 days as Taoiseach this weekend.

Politics editor Christina Finn writes that “this government, which can’t really be described as new any more, has struggled to gain momentum and was mired from the get-go in controversy over its formation”.

“The lack of tangible progress to point to is not surprising because the government didn’t set itself any targets to hit in its first 100 days. A shrewd move, one might say.”

7. Galway

The army chaplain who was stabbed multiple times has remembered the “determined” look on the perpetrators face but also “personally forgave” him with a “pure heart.”

Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed seven times by a teenager with a hunting knife while attempting to drive into Renmore Barracks in Galway at around 10.35pm on 15 August 2024.

8. Camogie

Camogie players from the Kilkenny and Dublin senior teams were forced to change by match officials after the two teams arrived to the pitch wearing shorts rather than the mandated skorts this afternoon.

The senior camogie teams played in the Leinster Senior Semi Final at St Peregrine’s GAA Club in Blanchardstown today.

The move was in a coordinated protest against the “archaic” rule that camogie players must wear skorts – a skirt with a pair of shorts attached underneath – while playing.

9. Electric Picnic

The CEO of Electric Picnic, Melvyn Benn, has said that the cost of staging this year’s Electric Picnic will be between €25m to €30m.

Chappell Roan, Hozier and Kings of Leon are among headliners at this year’s festival.