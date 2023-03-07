Govt won't oppose Rural Independents' motion to protect access to cash

THE GOVERNMENT WILL not oppose a motion from that seeks to ensure that access to cash will be protected.

The motion, which is due to be debated tomorrow, will call on the Government to ensure that banks continue to provide cash services throughout the country.

The Cabinet agreed earlier, following a proposal from Finance Minister Michael McGrath, not to oppose the motion as it is consistent with ongoing policy measures to ensure cash is available.

The motion itself is being brought forward by the Rural Independents, with TD Michael Collins saying that access to cash needed to be safeguarded, particularly for those in rural Ireland and for elderly people.

It is due to be debated in the Dáil at 10am tomorrow morning.

“In light of recent developments in the banking sector, such as the closure of bank branches and the move towards digital payment methods, there is a growing concern that access to cash is becoming increasingly limited,” Collins said.

“This issue could have a significant impact on the daily lives of many people, particularly those in rural areas, for whom cash is a vital means of payment for goods and services.”

He added that the Government should take legislative measures to ensure that access to cash remains for all members of society.

“As representatives of rural communities, we urge the government to recognize the importance of cash as a means of payment and take appropriate measures, including legislative protections, to ensure that all members of society can continue to access and use cash, regardless of their location or their ability or willingness to use digital payment methods,” Collins added.

The motion follows on from a retail banking review, which was published in November 2022 and recommended that the Government should preemptively legislate to ensure that cash would be continued to be accepted by certain sectors and businesses.

The review detailed that some consumers were already being impacted by some businesses that refused to accept cash.

These impacts range from minor issues such as the inability to purchase a coffee in a café, to being unable to seek insurance from some companies that do not accept cash.

“People who only use cash therefore have less choice and may not be able to access more competitive products or services where the provider only accepts electronic payments,” notes the report.