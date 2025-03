INDEPENDENT TD BARRY Heneghan has confirmed that he will make an appearance on Virgin Media’s Grá ar an Trá show tonight – with hopes of finding love.

The Dublin Bay North TD revealed in a post on Instagram this evening that the show, an Irish-language dating programme, was filmed two days after he was elected councillor in June 2024.

Heneghan, who is in the Regional Technical Group alongside Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath, said he had ”no regrets” about appearing as a contestant on the dating show.

Virgin Media are airing the first five episodes of season two of the Irish-language dating show for five nights in a rowthis week to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Fianna Fáil general election candidate for Galway-West Gráinne Seoige is co-hosting the show.

Heneghan said that his previous work with Irish language media prepared him to enter the dating show.

“Before I was in politics I was a presenter for TG4 and I did a lot of online creation for the Irish language,” Heneghan said.

“Did I think I would be a TD? No. Do I regret it? Absolutely not. It was great craic and you will have to find out if I found grá.”

It is not yet known if Barry Heneghan will appear in every epiode of the show, which offers a €10,000 prize for the pair crowned the “couple with the most focail”.

The independent TD added: “If you have any issues in Dublin Bay North I am now working, not chasing love down.”

Virgin Media have been contacted for comment.