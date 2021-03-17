Police investigate latest graffiti threat to Leo Varadkar in Belfast

Graffiti with the name of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and an address on the wall on Belvoir Street off the lower Newtownards Road in east Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating the latest graffiti threat against Leo Varadkar in Belfast.

The Tánaiste’s address was daubed on a wall at the junction of the Newtownards Road and Belvoir Street in the east of the city.

It is the latest of a number of daubings in Northern Ireland amid anger among some at the Brexit Protocol, with a raft of new checks on goods arriving at ports from Great Britain introduced at the start of 2021.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said officers are aware of the graffiti, and inquiries are ongoing.

In January, sinister graffiti targeting Varadkar appeared in the Belvoir area of south Belfast.

It warned the Tánaiste not to cross the Irish border.

That daubing was condemned by politicians from across the political divide in the region.