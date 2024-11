NOW THAT THE campaigning for the general election has truly begun in earnest, so too have discussions about potential coalition maekups.

Reports over the weekend suggested the two major government parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, are looking at Labour as a potential junior coalition member, instead of their current partners in the Green Party.

According to that report, senior figures in the two main coalition parties have said their Green partners have been acting “like opposition” rather than members of the government.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said, “Potentially we are looking at another three-party government”.

Asked about the Sunday Independent report, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she was focused on ensuring “maximum support for our brilliant labour candidates”.

“The first thing I will do, after the people have spoken on 29 November, is go to the leaders of the other parties who share our vision and our values and seek to form a common platform,” she said.

“In that way, we can ensure the maximum possible strength for our message and for our values, to ensure that we see the sort of massive state investment in delivering housing and childcare and healthcare that communities that we represent need to see.”

Bacik said Labour had “huge differences with the three biggest parties”.

"Potentially We Are Looking at Another 3-Party Government" – Micheál Martin on Coalitions



At the Fianna Fáil manifesto launch today, party leader Micheál Martin discussed the possibility of a three-party coalition forming after the General Election. #VMNews #GE2024|@gavreilly pic.twitter.com/caVn5hZsOD — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) November 11, 2024

“So we want to ensure that we go into talks and formation of government with that common block, that common platform that offers a strong base from which to build social democratic and left of centre politics, because we want to deliver for our communities.”

She said the party was “serious about delivering change” and also “serious about entering government”.

“But we will only do so in a way which ensures that we will deliver on labour policies and labour values.”

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said he believes Fine Gael would like a less forceful presence around the cabinet table if they win re-election.

“We’ve been strong in this government. We’ve pushed through our key policy areas,” said O’Gorman.

“My sense is that Fine Gael maybe don’t want a coalition partner that is as robust, that is as determined and that is as focused on getting in through its key manifesto goals,” he said in reference to the report regarding the Labour Party.

“And I think that’s why there does seem to be a push to maybe marginalise us out of the next government.

“But if we want to focus on the climate, we want to focus on supporting families, we want to focus on investment in public transport, we need the Green Party re-elected, and part of the next government.”