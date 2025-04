THE NEW INTERCONNECTOR linking electricity between Ireland and Wales has begun operations today in Co Wexford.

The Greenlink interconnector comprises two sub-sea cables running 190 kilometers under the Irish Sea. The cables have a 500 megawatt capacity – enough to power 380,000 homes.

The interconnector links the Great Island substation in Co Wexford to the National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

It is the second electricity interconnector between Ireland and the UK: the East-West Interconnector, linking Rush in Dublin with Flintshire in the UK, has been in commission since 2012.

Interconnectors allow countries to share electricity and also act as back-up power supplies when needed.

Advertisement

Greenlink is expected to reduce wholesale electricity prices in Ireland over time, encourage competition in the electricity market and act as a diversified source of energy.

It will also improve the integration of renewable energy in Irish and British power systems.

Following a three-year construction period, the Greenlink interconnector held its testing and commissioning phase at the end of last year.

Wales converter station

James O’Reilly, chief executive of Greenlink, said it was a big day.

“The last number of years have shown it is vital for all European countries to have a diversified energy mix, and this interconnector will bring benefits for Ireland, Britain and the wider European community,” he said.

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for energy, said “this project is a tangible expression of our ever-strengthening energy relationship with the UK, and highlights the value and benefits which international energy collaboration can bring.”