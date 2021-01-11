December saw record-high grocery sales, but less money spent on whole turkeys

PEOPLE IN IRELAND spent a record-high €1.2 billion on groceries last month, with each person spending €134 more on average than they did in December 2019.

According to data insights company Kantar, shoppers spent €1.2 million less on whole turkeys in the four weeks before Christmas compared to the same period in 2019.

Sales of smaller cuts of meat such as turkey rolls and roast pork increased.

People also spent an additional €6.7 million on chocolate and €3 million more on cheese last month, data showed.

Retail analyst at Kantar, Emer Healy, said grocery spending was more spread out in the run-up to Christmas compared to previous years.

“The average shopper spent €134 more on groceries in December than they did last year. Wednesday 23 December was the busiest shopping day of the year when almost half of the Irish population hit the supermarkets,” Healy said.

“In a break from the norm, we spent €938,000 more on turkey rolls, €398,000 extra on roast beef and an additional €480,000 on roast pork in December. However, some classic festive favourites prevailed and sales of sprouts were up by 7.3%.”

Alcohol sales also increased by one-third last month.

Online supermarket orders accounted for 4.1% of all grocery sales last month, increasing from 2.8% in December 2019.

Dunnes Stores continues to be the most popular supermarket in Ireland, followed by Tesco and SuperValu.