O'Gorman stresses GSK's 'moral obligation' over vaccine trials as company refuses to pay compensation

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Roderic O’Gorman is due to meet representatives of pharmaceutical giant GSK today to discuss vaccine trials that were carried out in Mother and Baby Homes and similar institutions.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes identified 13 vaccine trials that took place on more than 43,000 children in the institutions it examined, as well as clinical trials of non-commercial infant milk products in the late 1960s.

A number of trials were carried out by Glaxo Limited and the Wellcome Foundation, which over time merged to become GlaxoSmithKline. GSK provided the Commission with records about trials conducted in children’s residential institutions in Ireland from 1930 to 1973.

The Commission’s final report, which was published in January, found that the trials in question did not comply with the consent standards at the time.

In March, O’Gorman wrote to GSK asking it to consider providing financial compensation to people who took part in the trials. In the letter, O’Gorman noted that former residents and their relatives had raised concerns with him about the trials and expressed “their sincerely held view that reparations should be forthcoming from GSK”.

However, in a letter responding to the minister, GSK said it would not be paying out. The company has proposed setting up “a dedicated and confidential information service to assist in responding to questions from former residents and their families”.

A spokesperson for O’Gorman told The Journal this week that the minister remains of the view that “all relevant parties, including GSK, have a moral and ethical obligation to take appropriate action in response to this Commission’s report”.

“He looks forward to discussing this in more detail on Wednesday,” the spokesperson added.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for GSK said today’s meeting is an opportunity for representatives from the company to discuss with O’Gorman “our proposals to improve the way we share information about the clinical trials with former residents of mother and baby homes”.

“We hope this will go some way to support those who are understandably searching for more information and transparency relating to their personal experience or that of their families. We are committed to working with the Minister and his department to enable this in line with government plans and with input from groups representing former residents.

“We would like to re-emphasise our deep sympathies to all those affected by the issues outlined in the Commission’s report.

“While we acknowledge the public statements made on the issue of reparations, and while the findings of the Commission’s report are extremely upsetting, they do not question Wellcome or Glaxo’s responsibilities and duties in developing, manufacturing and supplying vaccines for the purposes of the clinical studies.

“For this reason, we do not propose to pay reparations in response to the issues raised in the report.”

Legal challenges

In the letter sent to O’Gorman last month, Eimear Caslin, GSK’s general manager for Ireland, stated that independent researchers conducting the trials were “personally responsible for ensuring they were carried out with the licences, permits, permissions and consents required under Irish law and practice at the time”.

The letter stated: “We are disappointed to read the findings in the report that, based on the available evidence, there were failings in fulfilling those responsibilities, particularly in the context of seeking and/or receiving appropriate consents.”

Caslin, who will attend the meeting today, added that each of the trials described in the Commission’s report was “bona fide and undertaken for the purpose of legitimate medical and scientific investigation into improvements to essential childhood vaccines and in one trial, infant milk products”.

The letter also referred to a finding in the commission’s report that “no adverse injuries were experienced by children involved in these trials”.

As previously reported by The Journal, a number of women, including Philomena Lee and Mary Harney are taking legal challenges to quash certain elements of the Commission’s final report.

One of the other cases is being taken by Mari Steed, who was born in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork and is the US co-ordinator of the Adoption Rights Alliance. She is seeking to quash the Commission’s finding that there was no evidence any child was harmed by vaccine trials carried out at the institutions.