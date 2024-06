A FIREARM AND ammunition have been seized by gardaí in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí from the Bray District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog unit, carried out a search of a house in Bray just before 1pm this afternoon.

Advertisement

During the course of the search, a suspected firearm and ammunition was discovered.

The seized items will now sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.