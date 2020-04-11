Gardaí seize rifle from a teenager in Co Clare

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a rifle from a male aged in his late teens in Co Clare today.
While carrying out a Covid-19 patrol in the Kilmihil area in Co Clare today, Gardaí observed a male in possession of a rifle.
Upon further inquiries, it transpired that the teenager did not hold a firearm license.
During a follow-up operation, Gardaí searched a premises under warrant in the Kilmihil area.
The air rifle with a scope and a 9mm imitation handgun were seized during the search operation, as well as a small quantity of cannabis herb, pending analysis.
Some electronic devices were also seized.
No arrests have been made, and Garda investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (17)