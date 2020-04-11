Gardaí seize rifle from a teenager in Co Clare

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a rifle from a male aged in his late teens in Co Clare today.

While carrying out a Covid-19 patrol in the Kilmihil area in Co Clare today, Gardaí observed a male in possession of a rifle.

Upon further inquiries, it transpired that the teenager did not hold a firearm license.

During a follow-up operation, Gardaí searched a premises under warrant in the Kilmihil area.

The air rifle with a scope and a 9mm imitation handgun were seized during the search operation, as well as a small quantity of cannabis herb, pending analysis.

Some electronic devices were also seized.

No arrests have been made, and Garda investigations are ongoing.