Gardaí seize Glock pistol and loaded clip during search of car in Dublin

An images of the pistol shared by gardaí.

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí after a pistol and ammunition were discovered during a search in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí say they stopped a vehicle on Neilstown Road, Clondalkin at about 7:20 pm yesterday evening and searched a backpack in the possession of a male occupant.

A Glock pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were found by gardaí, with the weapon since sent to ballistics experts for testing.

The man, who is in his 20s, is currently being held in Ronanstown Garda Station where he can be held for a maximum of 72 hours before being released or charged.