Man (36) charged over seizure of two semi-automatic weapons from vehicle in Dublin

Two seizures were made by gardaí yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 3:54 PM
12 minutes ago 571 Views No Comments
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

A 36 YEAR-OLD man has been charged in relation to the seizure of firearms in Dublin yesterday.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, discovered two semi-automatic 9mm pistols and 25 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Tallaght yesterday.

The man was subsequently arrested and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

In a follow-up search, gardaí discovered cannabis resin with an estimated value of over €40,000 at a house in Drogheda.

A 34 year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, and is being detained at Drogheda garda station.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

