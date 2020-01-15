'I felt like the last person on Earth': US man gets locked inside '24 hour' gym

Dan Hill was locked inside the gym for several hours.

A MAN HAS gone viral after getting locked inside a gym called 24 Hour Fitness when all the staff went home.

Dan Hill, 50, went for a late-night swim at a branch of the fitness chain in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday night and emerged from the pool to find the building deserted.

“I walked around and as I started to explore further, there’s nobody there,” he told the PA news agency.

“You start feeling like that last person on Earth, like the rapture’s happened and you’re the only evil one left on Earth and everyone’s gone. Very strange feeling.”

What Hill had not realised was that, despite its name, the fitness centre had recently changed its opening hours so it was closed between midnight and 4am.

The gym had two emergency exits, Hill said, but because of signs warning that alarms would sound if they were opened, he decided it was safer to stay put and call the police.

He said: “First of all the person answering the phone said ‘you’re where?’ and I said ‘I’m at the 24 Hour Fitness’. He said ‘but it’s 24 hours’ and I said ‘I thought so too!’.

“He got a good laugh out of that.”

While he waited for officers to arrive he took pictures of himself waiting in the gym, sending them to his wife and friends and posting them on Facebook, before settling into the hot tub.

Dan Hill posed with officers after the incident. Source: Dan Hill

“If you have to be locked in somewhere, a place with a hot tub is not a bad choice,” he said.

Officers eventually arrived after he had been in the gym for around two hours, he said.

With the police there he left via an emergency exit before posing for pictures with the officers.

“They went into about three or four poses trying to figure out what was best,” Hill said. “I asked them to do a Charlie’s Angels pose with their guns out but they said they couldn’t do that – that would probably get them in trouble.”

He arrived home to find his wife, who had initially advised him to find a comfortable place in the gym to hunker down for the night, fast asleep in bed.

“She rolled over and said ‘oh, you got out huh?’” Mr Hill said. “She wasn’t too worried about me.”