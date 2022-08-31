Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Spanish toddler dies after being hit on head by hailstones

The incident happened in the Catalonia region.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 4:02 PM
Stock image.
Image: Andre M. Chang via PA
Stock image.
Stock image.
Image: Andre M. Chang via PA

A 20-MONTH-old girl died after being hit by a hailstone during an intense storm in northeastern Spain, local officials said.

The hailstone “fell on her head” and “she did not survive,” Carme Vall, a city councillor in the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l’Emporda, told radio RAC1.

“The hail only fell for 10 minutes, but it was 10 minutes of terror,” she said, adding the hailstones that had fallen in the area were up to 11 centimetres (four inches) wide.

“Only hailstones were falling, hardly any rain.”

The toddler was rushed to the Josep Trueta Hospital in the nearby city of Girona but died overnight from her injuries, the hospital said in a statement.

Catalonia’s weather office said the hailstones that fell in the area near Spain’s border with France were the largest in 20 years.

Images broadcast on Spanish television showed several cars with shattered windshields or dents in their roofs from the hailstones.

The stained glass windows of the town’s church were also shattered by the impact of the hailstones, photos released by the town hall showed.

© – AFP 2022

