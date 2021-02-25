800 Dublinbikes to become hybrids by 30 March

HALF OF THE Dublinbike fleet is to be upgraded to hybrid electric bikes by 30 March.

Dublin City Council, JCDecaux and the National Transport Authority (NTA) announced that the Dublinbikes scheme will have 800 to hybrid electric bikes on offer by 30 March.

People will be able to sign up to use a hybrid bike on the Dublinbike app from 8 March, after which people will get a ‘personal’ portable battery delivered to them, which can be slotted into the hybrid bikes.

Each battery allows for up to 8km per charge.

The bikes can also be operated as a regular pedal bike when its battery is not in use. The electric option will be available to annual subscribers for an additional €60 per annum.

The other 800 bikes will stay as pedal bikes.

The hybrid Dublinbikes are identifiable via a blue basket at the front of the bike which contains the slot for the portable battery.

Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

The e-bikes can also be cycled by annual subscribers as a regular pedal bike without a battery.

New subscribers signing up to the scheme will have the choice of either an annual subscription or an annual subscription plus e-dublinbikes. Existing subscribers can choose to add the e-dublinbikes option to their current subscription.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Funding for the introduction of e-dublinbikes is being provided by the NTA to Dublin City Council.

Dublinbikes was launched in 2009, first sponsored by Coca Cola and now sponsored by NOW TV. They continue to operate during Covid-19 restrictions.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the e-bikes “can make it easier to cover longer distances, and it will offer a new option to people who may find it challenging to cycle on a traditional bike”.

Anne Graham, NTA Chief Executive Officer said that “success of Dublinbikes” has resulted in a greater number of people using sustainable transport modes, for shorter journeys in particular.

“This new development will make the scheme more attractive and will lead to cycling becoming even more popular in the city.”