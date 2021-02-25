#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

800 Dublinbikes to become hybrids by 30 March

The electric option will be available to annual subscribers for an additional €60 per annum.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 8,045 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5365776
Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan announces hybrid NOW TV dublinbikes.
Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography
Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan announces hybrid NOW TV dublinbikes.
Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan announces hybrid NOW TV dublinbikes.
Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

HALF OF THE Dublinbike fleet is to be upgraded to hybrid electric bikes by 30 March.

Dublin City Council, JCDecaux and the National Transport Authority (NTA) announced that the Dublinbikes scheme will have 800 to hybrid electric bikes on offer by 30 March.

People will be able to sign up to use a hybrid bike on the Dublinbike app from 8 March, after which people will get a ‘personal’ portable battery delivered to them, which can be slotted into the hybrid bikes.

Each battery allows for up to 8km per charge. 

The bikes can also be operated as a regular pedal bike when its battery is not in use. The electric option will be available to annual subscribers for an additional €60 per annum.

The other 800 bikes will stay as pedal bikes.

The hybrid Dublinbikes are identifiable via a blue basket at the front of the bike which contains the slot for the portable battery.

NOWTVlaunchE-dublinbikes02 Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

The e-bikes can also be cycled by annual subscribers as a regular pedal bike without a battery.

New subscribers signing up to the scheme will have the choice of either an annual subscription or an annual subscription plus e-dublinbikes. Existing subscribers can choose to add the e-dublinbikes option to their current subscription.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Funding for the introduction of e-dublinbikes is being provided by the NTA to Dublin City Council.

Dublinbikes was launched in 2009, first sponsored by Coca Cola and now sponsored by NOW TV. They continue to operate during Covid-19 restrictions.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the e-bikes “can make it easier to cover longer distances, and it will offer a new option to people who may find it challenging to cycle on a traditional bike”.

Anne Graham, NTA Chief Executive Officer said that “success of Dublinbikes” has resulted in a greater number of people using sustainable transport modes, for shorter journeys in particular.

“This new development will make the scheme more attractive and will lead to cycling becoming even more popular in the city.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie