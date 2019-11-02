How many Halloween-related incidents did firefighters respond to in Dublin? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

45,000: The number of cigarettes, with an estimated retail value of over €22,000, seized by Revenue officers from a house in Co Mayo.

330: The number of jobs that the University of Limerick is expected to create under the college’s new strategic plan.

230: The number of incidents that Dublin Fire Brigade responded to between 4pm and 6am over Halloween.

82: The age of one of Ireland’s oldest full-time undergraduate students who graduated from Waterford Institute of Technology this week.

50: The number of Boeing 737 NG planes that were grounded earlier this week after cracks were detected in them.

41: The number of additional rail carriages that the Government is to purchase in an effort to increase capacity across the Greater Dublin Area rail network.

4: The number of months that the Book of Kells will be removed from public display for as Trinity College Dublin commences its first phase of redevelopment plans at its Old Library.

12.5 million: The number of plastic bags that Aldi will be getting rid of each year as it sells three new environmentally friendly bags in its Irish supermarkets.

€24 million: The amount of money a rare masterpiece by Italian early Renaissance master Cimabue sold for at auction this week.

145: The number of text messages that Irish Rail has received from Dart passengers since launching a service aimed at tackling anti-social or suspicious behaviour.