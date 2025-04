THOUSANDS OF OPPONENTS of Donald Trump and Elon Musk plan to rally across the US today.

Saturday’s demonstrations will protest the administration’s actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues.

More than 1,200 ‘Hands Off!’ demonstrations have been planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organisations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans and fair-elections activists.

The protests are planned for the National Mall in Washington DC, state capitols and other locations in all 50 states.

Protests will also be held in Portugal, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, according to the group’s official website.

“This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. They’re taking everything they can get their hands on,” the official Hands Off! website states.

Advertisement

“Our healthcare, our data, our jobs, our services… we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

Trump has promoted his policies as being in the best interest of the US.

Protesters are assailing the Trump administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut federal funding for health programs.

Musk, one of the president’s advisers who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, has played a key role in government downsizing as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. He claims he is saving taxpayers billions of dollars.

Activists have staged nationwide demonstrations against Trump or Musk multiple times since the new administration took power.

But the opposition movement has yet to produce a mass mobilisation like the Women’s March in 2017, which brought thousands of women to Washington, DC, after Trump’s first inauguration, or the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted in multiple cities after George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

Organisers say they hope Saturday’s demonstrations will be the largest since Trump returned to office in January.