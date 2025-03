THE TÁNAISTE WILL march in today’s St Patrick’s Day parade down Fifth Avenue in New York today.

Simon Harris arrived in New York yesterday as part of his St Patrick’s Day programme which has a focus on economic and business opportunities.

Yesterday, he warned of “turbulent” times ahead amidst the threat of tariffs on EU goods by US President Donald Trump.

Tomorrow, Harris is due to meet with high-level power brokers and decision makers at US multinationals. Meetings are also understood to be scheduled with JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Before getting down to serious business, the Tánaiste will first take part in some St Patrick’s Day celebrations, including breakfast at New York Mayor Eric Adams’ Gracie Mansion, followed by Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, which will be lead by the Archbishop of Armagh, Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin.

St Patrick's Cathedral, New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Tánaiste will also attend another breakfast event, where New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be in attendance, before marching in the St Patrick’s Day parade down Fifth Avenue.

He will also take part in the ‘greening ceremony’ at the Empire State Building later today.

On Tuesday, the Tánaiste will focus on engagement with strategic economic actors based in New York, first meeting at Bank of Ireland’s New York hub, where members of the Digital Irish organisation will discuss Ireland’s support for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meetings with senior corporate power-brokers

After that, the Tánaiste has an intensive schedule of meetings with senior corporate decision makers in major American multinationals to discuss global economic trends, the transatlantic trade and investment environment, and the Irish-US economic relationship, including current and future opportunities.

Speaking at the Irish Arts Centre in New York last night, the Tánaiste spoke about the enduring relationship between the US and Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Harris speaking at the Irish Arts Centre in Manhattan last night. Christina Finn Christina Finn

“This is a deep bilateral relationship that goes both ways,” he said, stating that we must never lose sight of that.

“We are all the better when we work together, when we trade together, when we enjoy culture together,” he said.

Commenting ahead of Tuesday’s economic focus, the Tánaiste said protecting and deepening the mutually beneficial economic relationship with the United States is a core task for the Irish government.

“At a time of uncertainty in the global economy, engaging directly with key economic partners in New York, one of the great business and financial capitals of the world, is a priority for me as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade,” he added.

“As I lead Ireland’s response to the evolving challenges in the international trading environment, working closely with our EU partners, I intend to continually engage with partners and stakeholders, including business leaders in the US and in Ireland with a significant stake in the global economy and Ireland’s economic future,” said the Tánaiste.

A play, ‘The Agreement’, which tells the story of Ireland’s peace process, and which was performed at the arts centre previously, was name-checked by Harris in his speech last night.

“I am proud to be a leader of a generation that lives on an island that is now at peace,” said Harris.

At time when there are so many conflicts in the world, Harris said he really does hope that Ireland’s peace process can become “a source of inspiration and hope for many other places in this world where we all want to see peace and an end to conflict”.

One of the Tánaiste’s final engagement’s tomorrow involves the promotion of the Ryder Cup, which will take place in Adare Manor in County Limerick in 2027.