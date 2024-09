IT’S BEEN 23 years since the first Harry Potter film introduced a new cast of young actors to the world. Now HBO – the studio behind Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and many other hit shows – is getting in on the act and looking for the next generation to follow in Daniel Radcliffe and co’s footsteps.

The American television production company is making a series adaptation of JK Rowling’s hit fantasy saga and has put out a casting call for actors who want to be the next Harry, Hermione, or even Ron. For the moment, the company is looking to fill those three leading roles.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in 2001 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

HBO is looking for children from Ireland and the UK who will be between 9 and 11 years old in April next year, with a deadline for submissions set for 31 October this year.

Those interested in applying are asked to send two videos to Cast It Talent here.

In the first video, candidates have to perform a prepared monologue. It can be a poem, a passage from a book, a monologue from a play or something original.

“Please, nothing from ‘Harry Potter’. Please use your own accent. 30 seconds maximum!” the casting agency said.

For the second video, candidates are asked to say something about themselves for no more than one minute. It should include their date of birth, height and where they live.

“In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to,” the agency said, adding that actors should use their own accent.

HBO is also open to applications from people of all backgrounds and identities.

“We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the casting call said. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

When it comes to recording the two videos, Cast It has some advice:

Record on whatever device you have, so phones are fine, and make sure there is no background noise.

Look into the camera, or at least close to the lens.

Record the videos in a quiet, well-lit room against a plain, neutral background. Make sure we can see their face really clearly!

Your child should wear whatever they like/feel comfortable in.

Please film your child landscape, with their head and shoulders taking up the frame.

HBO has yet to set a release date for the series.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in an earnings call this year that they were targeting a 2026 release date.

The advertisement for the Harry Potter casting call

Zaslav met with HBO executives and the author of the source material JK Rowling in London last February.

“We spent some real time with JK and her team,” he said. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

Max is the name of HBO’s streaming service.

Francesca Gardiner, who produced Succession, will be the series showrunner and executive producer. Mark Mylod, who directed many of the Succession episodes, will also executive produce and direct a number of episodes of the new show.

The star of the films, Daniel Radcliffe, has said he’s not expecting to show up for a cameo in the series.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way.”