RACISM AND ANTI-IMMIGRANT sentiment is a serious issue in Ireland today – over the weekend, a racially-motivated attack in Dublin was the latest iteration of the problem.

In recent years, protests against immigration and asylum seeker accommodation have become more commonplace, while there increasing reports of racism and discrimination on the street.

In 2023, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission found that more than one in four people who are not of white, Irish ethnicity experienced racism in the previous 12 months.

Advertisement

Let us know about your experiences

We want to hear if racism is affecting you.

Do you feel welcome as an ethnic minority in Ireland?

Have you experienced racist discrimination?

How have these issues impacted you?

Do you feel these issues are taken seriously and that they’re acted on by officials?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your experiences.

Describe your experience in a paragraph or two, and we’ll reflect your stories in a future article on this.

Please include your name, age and county, and let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.