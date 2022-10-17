Have you seen Zubair? Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 41-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of A 41-year-old man who has been missing from the Togher area of Cork since yesterday.

Zubair Aslam is described as being 6’ 2” in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hoody with a blue logo, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black runners.

Aslam may be travelling in a 07-C registration blue Toyota Landcruiser.

Gardaí and Aslam’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.