WORLD LEADERS AND tech heavyweights are in Paris for the second day of an artificial intelligence Summit, which aims to highlight the benefits of AI and find a common ground on the rapidly developing technology.

The Summit has been described as a first-of-its-kind gathering, with some likening it to an AI version of Climate COPs.

Last night, French President Emmanuel Macron went toe-to-toe with the US, pledging €109bn for investment in French AI over the next five years in a bid to keep Europe in the running for the tech’s hoped-for benefits.

So, today we want to know: Have you used AI tools?