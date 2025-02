WORLD LEADERS AND tech heavyweights are in Paris for the second day of an artificial intelligence Summit, which aims to highlight the benefits of AI and find a common ground on the rapidly developing technology.

The Summit has been described as a first of its kind gathering, with some likening it to an AI version of Climate COPs.

Last night, French President Emmanuel Macron went toe-to-toe with the US, pledging €109bn for investment in French AI over the next five years in a bid to keep Europe in the running for the tech’s hoped-for benefits.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the summit. 10th Feb, 2025 Alamy Alamy

Macron said this was the equivalent investment for France that ChatGPT maker OpenAI has committed to investing in the US with its €500bn Stargate Project.

Announced at the end of January, the Stargate Project aims to “re-industrialise” the United States and represents a huge investment in the technology.

Macron highlighted France’s decades-old fleet of nuclear plants as a key advantage compared to the US, providing clean, scalable energy supply for AI’s vast processing needs.

“I have a good friend in the other part of the ocean saying ‘drill, baby, drill’,” Macron said in an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump’s pro-fossil fuels policy.

“Here there is no need to drill, it’s plug, baby, plug!” he added.

Also speaking last night, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said technology’s shift to AI is set to be “the biggest of our lifetimes”.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai pictured at Trump's inauguration in January. Alamy Alamy

Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce the European Union AI strategy. Von der Leyen is also expected to announce that around 10 public supercomputers designed for use by researchers and startups will be built by the EU.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will this morning join political leaders from around 100 countries for a plenary session hosted in Paris’s 125-year-old Grand Palais. Notable attendees including Von Der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US Vice President JD Vance.

France hopes that governments will agree on voluntary commitments to make AI sustainable and environmentally friendly.

But agreement is no sure thing, with the European Union, United States, China and India each with different priorities in tech development and regulation.

For Vance it is his first official overseas trip since entering office last month and all eyes will be on how he engages with European leaders, some he will be meeting for the first time.

Vance arrived in the French capital yesterday alongside his wife Usha and their three children.

He was scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last night.

It is not yet clear if the Taoiseach will have an opportunity to engage directly with Vance.

The Taoiseach arrived in Paris last night, where he attended a working dinner, co-hosted by Macron and Modi (who is co-hosting the Summit with France), this was preceded by a meeting of EU leaders.

It’s understood political leaders and senior tech figures including Google’s Pichai, Microsoft’s Bard Smith and OpenAI’s Sam Altman attended the dinner.

In a statement ahead of the summit, the Taoiseach said his priority is focusing on getting the balance right on regulation of the technology “so that innovation can flourish while protecting against harmful developments.”

Clash of might

At the end of last month, the arrival of China’s DeepSeek AI model caused a splash in the tech sector globally, with the free app becoming the most downloaded on Apple’s US App Store, displacing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Its launch posed difficult questions for the US tech sector, and has sparked concerns that safety and regulation may suffer as the global AI race enters a new phase.

The summit in Paris has also received criticism for focusing too much on the possible benefits of AI without giving due space to its potential dangers.

Max Tegmark, head of the US-based Future of Life Institute that has warned of AI’s “existential risk”, criticised a leaked draft of the summit’s final communique due to its failure to mention these risks.

Tegmark also criticised it for failing to provide any “concrete proposals to ensure these powerful systems remain controllable and beneficial”.

“This alarming omission demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the science, and is a recipe for disaster,” he said.

With reporting from AFP.