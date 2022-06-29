Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sophie Toscan du Plantier Source: PA

THE WORLD

A woman pays respect to the victims, outside the Bataclan concert hall Source: Christophe Ena/PA

#FRANCE 20 men have been found guilty of involvement in the so-called Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015.

#UKRAINE At a Nato summit, leaders decried Russia’s brutal aggression in Ukraine and said Moscow now posed a “direct threat” to the Western alliance.

#KENYA Kenyan farmers spoke to The Journal during a Concern-led visit to Africa on the crisis facing them during the worst drought in 40 years.

#US R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for leading a decades-long effort to recruit and trap teenagers and women for sex.

#Open journalism

PARTING SHOT

The pair of famous shorts worn by Paul Mescal in Normal People have been put up for auction to support filmmakers affected by the war in Ukraine.

Funds raised are set to go to filmmakers documenting the war and to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.

