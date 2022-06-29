#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,323 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5803575
Sophie Toscan du Plantier
Image: PA
Sophie Toscan du Plantier
Sophie Toscan du Plantier
Image: PA

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

sophie-toscan-du-plantier-murder Sophie Toscan du Plantier Source: PA

  • Gardaí said they will conduct a “full review” of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
  • Bomb disposal experts found hazardous chemicals purchased on line in a search at a house in Cork that they suspect could be used to manufacture explosives.
  • The first of 500 modular homes being built to house Ukrainian refugees are in line to be ready by November
  • Ukraine requested Irish troops to train its soldiers in removing Russian mines from battlefields.
  • A mother of six was shot dead by a soldier in her back garden in circumstances which were “unjustified”, a coroner ruled.
  • Vintage cars, cash and designer watches were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.
  • A Dáil committee heard that some women with severe complications as a result of surgeries using vaginal mesh implants were told their pain was “in their minds”.
  • The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland rose more than a quarter in the last week. 
  • Aer Lingus cancelled 12 flights to and from Dublin Airport today due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
  • A former Christian brother school teacher convicted of molesting two boys in his classroom has received a prison sentence of 30 months.
  • Alcoholic cocktails worth €12,000 were among the items seized by Revenue at Dublin Port. 

THE WORLD

embedded267650148 A woman pays respect to the victims, outside the Bataclan concert hall Source: Christophe Ena/PA

#FRANCE 20 men have been found guilty of involvement in the so-called Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015.

#UKRAINE At a Nato summit, leaders decried Russia’s brutal aggression in Ukraine and said Moscow now posed a “direct threat” to the Western alliance.

 #KENYA Kenyan farmers spoke to The Journal during a Concern-led visit to Africa on the crisis facing them during the worst drought in 40 years.

#US R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for leading a decades-long effort to recruit and trap teenagers and women for sex.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The pair of famous shorts worn by Paul Mescal in Normal People have been put up for auction to support filmmakers affected by the war in Ukraine.

Funds raised are set to go to filmmakers documenting the war and to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.

Comments closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie