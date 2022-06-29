Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí said they will conduct a “full review” of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
- Bomb disposal experts found hazardous chemicals purchased on line in a search at a house in Cork that they suspect could be used to manufacture explosives.
- The first of 500 modular homes being built to house Ukrainian refugees are in line to be ready by November.
- Ukraine requested Irish troops to train its soldiers in removing Russian mines from battlefields.
- A mother of six was shot dead by a soldier in her back garden in circumstances which were “unjustified”, a coroner ruled.
- Vintage cars, cash and designer watches were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.
- A Dáil committee heard that some women with severe complications as a result of surgeries using vaginal mesh implants were told their pain was “in their minds”.
- The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland rose more than a quarter in the last week.
- Aer Lingus cancelled 12 flights to and from Dublin Airport today due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
- A former Christian brother school teacher convicted of molesting two boys in his classroom has received a prison sentence of 30 months.
- Alcoholic cocktails worth €12,000 were among the items seized by Revenue at Dublin Port.
THE WORLD
#FRANCE 20 men have been found guilty of involvement in the so-called Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015.
#UKRAINE At a Nato summit, leaders decried Russia’s brutal aggression in Ukraine and said Moscow now posed a “direct threat” to the Western alliance.
#KENYA Kenyan farmers spoke to The Journal during a Concern-led visit to Africa on the crisis facing them during the worst drought in 40 years.
#US R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for leading a decades-long effort to recruit and trap teenagers and women for sex.
PARTING SHOT
The pair of famous shorts worn by Paul Mescal in Normal People have been put up for auction to support filmmakers affected by the war in Ukraine.
Funds raised are set to go to filmmakers documenting the war and to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.
