The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #UKRAINE A rocket strike has killed 39 people and injured over 100 others at a train station being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, authorities in the war-torn country said. For all the latest updates click here.

2. #TRINITY Taoiseach Micheál Martin has this morning said that Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment to Trinity College should be paused to allow for greater transparency.

3. #LONDON An “evil” sexual predator has been jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

4. #BECKER Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

5. #NPHET 2.0 Professor Luke O’Neill, alongside infectious disease experts Professor Mary Horgan and Paddy Mallon are expected to be named as members of the Government’s new Covid-19 advisory group.

