The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Property Tax

1. In our main story today, we look at the potential introduction of a local property tax surcharge for vacant properties.

The new move could be included in legislation before the Dáil goes on its summer recess.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, in a letter to the Fine Gael parliamentary party, said that it might be time for the Government to re-examine a vacant home tax.

Travel

2. The reopening of the tourist trade in Europe has taken a step forward as we report on Greece, Germany and five other EU countries move to introduce Covid-19 passports.

The move comes a month ahead of the 1 July rollout of the programme across the bloc.

The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according to the European Commission.

Greece, which depends heavily on tourism, has been pressing for the commonly recognised certificate that uses a QR code with advanced security features.

Hospitality

3. Back here at home it is one of the moments we’ve all been waiting for as hotels and other tourist accommodation reopen their doors from today.

Hotels, B&Bs, hostels, guesthouses and other tourism accommodation are now permitted to reopen.

Indoor hotel bars and restaurants, along with leisure facilities, can also resume for overnight guests only.

The gradual hospitality reopening will continue from 7 June with the return of outdoor services at restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars.

China

4. The Good Information Project continues its look into the relationship between Ireland and growing superpower China.

This morning the Good Information Project casts its net over the Irish presence on the UN Security Council and how that effects our relationship with China.

Germany

5. The far-right AfD party looks set to make major gains in a regional election in the German state of Saxony Anhalt this weekend.

We report this morning that many observers are predicting that Angela Merkle’s party could suffer a defeat at the polls.

The anti-migrant party has refocused their target audience to look at the anti-lockdown sentiment in the area.

PUP

6. Back at home again the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar expects the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will fall to a third of its current level by the end of this year.

Last week, 334,000 people received the payment, amounting to €102 million.

Leo Varadkar said tonight that the government forecasts that figure to drop to around 100,000 to 130,000 by the end of 2021.

Assault

7. In Dublin the good weather and easing of restrictions saw many people gather in St Stephen’s Green.

Gardaí and paramedics were called after a man was beaten in the park yesterday afternoon.

The man, 20s, was assaulted in the park around 4.40pm today. He was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Brexit

8. The UK’s Brexit minister David Frost has said he believes the Northern Ireland Protocol is not sustainable for long in the form it is currently operating.

Frost also called on the EU to show more “common sense” when dealing with the problems arising from the protocol.

He was in Northern Ireland to meet business and community representatives to discuss the challenges they are facing following the departure from the EU.

Morning Memo

9. Our business news Morning Memo takes an analytical look at the Government’s plan for Ireland’s “jobs-led, green, digital” economic recovery post-pandemic.

In what seems to be a short-term package to bring us up as far as the next Budget, phased cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were flagged, and the wage subsidy scheme will be extended until the end of the year.

As hotels and B&Bs open their doors back up today, the CRSS will become less relevant – the Government is hoping to bring it to a stop with a final “bullet” payment to help businesses reopen.

