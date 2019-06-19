Minister says government will 'do what we can' to avert strike by 10,000 health support staff

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said that efforts should continue today to avoid the strike by health support staff planned for tomorrow.

The strike is set to take place after talks between the trade union Siptu and the health service at the Workplace Relations Commission failed to produce an agreement.

The industrial action will involve up to 10,000 Siptu members working in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Appearing on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donohoe said that he will do what he can to deal with the “disruption” that may happen tomorrow, adding that the HSE is putting contingency plans in place.

When asked if workers will be penalised for breaking the public service stability agreement he said that experience had taught him that in the day before a strike “if I begin to talk about the additional penalties that will be coming in it can have an effect on what we need to do to avoid the strike happening in the first place”.

We will do what we can across today to deal with this issue but we have to ensure that anything that can be done recognises that we have an agreement in place that I am determined to protect.

He added that there is a wide variety of competing claims being “pressed by the broad union movement” in relation to the future of public pay in the country.

“We need to protect the agreement and we need clarity on where we stand on those issues,” he said.

Siptu said the strike was part of a dispute regarding “the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme”.

“It is time for the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, to step in and resolve this dispute. Failure to do this will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services,” Siptu deputy general secretary for the public sector John King said.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson for the HSE said that while every effort will be made to minimise impact on patients, “industrial action involving these essential staff will have a significant impact on services.”

Patients will be contacted by their local hospital or healthcare service if a scheduled procedure or service has been impacted by the dispute, the HSE spokesperson added.