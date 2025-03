HEALTH UNIONS THAT were set to begin ‘work-to-rule’ industrial action from tomorrow have made the decision to suspend the action after talks with the HSE.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Forsa, Connect, Unite, and the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association are the unions involved.

The decision comes following 22 hours of engagement in the Workplace Relations Commission between the unions and the HSE regarding staffing concerns. The proposals aim to improve recruitment processes and workplace planning, as well as reviewing staff vacancies and accelerating recruitment to vacant posts.

CEO of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, said the body is “very pleased that the threat of disruption tomorrow has been lifted and our commitment to all of our workforce and all representative bodies is reflected in the agreement”.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that the challenges around safe staffing have intensified for nurses, midwives, and other healthcare workers over the last year and a half.

“Nurses and midwives will now be balloted on the proposals. They will want to be assured by their employer that the delivery of safe staffing is an immediate priority.”

Unite’s Eoin Drummey of Unite said the union is satisfied that the proposals may bring about a resolution to the dispute, which will be subject to a ballot by Unite’s members.

“Notwithstanding the significant challenges faced by our healthcare members through inadequate staffing and the over-reliance on agency and outsourcing,” he said.