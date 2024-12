A NEW STUDY assessing the health of the country has found that there has been a rise in binge drinking in the last year, with more people also visiting the GP in the last twelve months than in 2023.

The Healthy Ireland Survey 2024, published today by the Department of Health, was conducted by Ipsos B&A. Almost 7,400 people over the age of 15 took part in the research.

It said that while the trends in the survey are broadly positive, there were a number of areas of concern, including a rise in binge drinking, a decrease in the numbers meeting exercise guidelines and less people eating the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables daily.

Of those surveyed, 81% reported their general health as good or very good, while 86% rated their quality of life as good or very good.

Two in every five people (41%) have a long-term health condition confirmed by a medical professional, broadly unchanged from the 40% recorded last year.

High blood pressure (8%), arthritis (6%), and asthma and diabetes (both 5%) are the most prevalent long-term health conditions confirmed by a medical diagnosis.

The survey found that proportion of people that have visited a GP has increased each year since 2021.

It found that 79% of people reported having visited a GP in the last year, with an average of 4.4 visits per person among all aged 15 and older. This is the highest level since first reported in 2015.

89% of those with a full medical card and 87% of those with a GP Visit card attended a GP in the last 12 months, with an average of 6.7 and 4.3 visits respectively. This compares to 73% among private patients with an average of 3.2 visits.

Binge drinking

According to the survey results, 28% of people binge drink on a typical night out, up from 24% last year and a near return to the 27% level measured in 2018. For men, this figure is 42% – up from 37% last year – while for women, it is a rise from 12% to 14%.

Binge drinking is defined as drinking six or more standard drinks on a typical drinking occasion. Examples of six standard drinks include three pints of 4.5% lager or 600ml of 12.5% wine.

Increases in binge drinking over the past year was observed among all age groups between 25 and 64. Men aged between 15 and 24 (50%) are the group most likely to binge drink, with this age group also having the highest prevalence among women (26%).

The survey found that 17% of the population are current smokers, broadly in line with the 18% recorded in 2023, and continuing the downward trend from the 23% reported in 2015.

While smoking rates remain highest among the 25 to 34 age group at 20%, they are now significantly below the 32% recorded in 2015. The proportion of the population using e-cigarettes remains unchanged since last year at 8%.

Just 41% of people report meeting the national guidelines for being moderately active for at least 150 minutes a week, a reduction from the 46% recorded in 2019.

However, walking isn’t included in that calculation and more than 60% of people report walking for 10 minutes or more, at least five days a week.

The results also showed a rise in the numbers who reported consuming sugary drinks at least once per week – 32% this year compared with the 29% recorded in 2019.

There was a small reduction in the numbers eating fruit and vegetables daily. Fruit was eaten daily by 62% of the population and 73% reported eating vegetables every day, a decline from 65% and 75% respectively in 2021.

Just 28% of the population now consume the recommended five or more portions of fruit and vegetables per day, down from 34% in 2019.

Women (33%) were more likely than men (22%) to report eating five or more portions of fruit and vegetables each day (39% and 28% respectively in 2021).

Unpaid carers

This year, for the first time, the survey included a module on the impact of Covid-19 and Long Covid. This is defined as Covid symptoms that continue for four weeks or more following the initial infection.

The survey found that 7% of respondents reported experiencing symptoms of Long Covid at some point in time, with 3% receiving a Long Covid diagnosis from their doctor.

The number of people identifying as carers continues to rise, up from 9% in 2015 and 12% in 2023 to 14% this year.

Those aged between 45 and 54 (23%) and 55 and 64 (19%) are most likely to report being a carer. Women (16%) are more likely than men (11%) to say they are carers, with 29% of women aged 45-54 identifying as carers, in comparison to 17% of men of the same age.

Almost a quarter (24%) of carers reported providing around the clock care for someone they live with.

The survey also found that carers themselves are more likely to have a long-standing illness or health problem, at 44% compared to 36% of those who are not carers.

The results of the survey can be found on the Department of Health’s website.