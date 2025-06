IT WOULD NOT be appropriate for the housing minister to tell property owners that their tenancy agreements should include allowing renters have pets, according to Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Michael Healy-Rae.

Fianna Fáil Senator Teresa Costello told the Seanad today that she has been contacted many times by people who are “deeply torn” when they receive an offer of housing only to be told that it is on the condition that they do not bring their pet.

“Pets are an integral part of the family and people should not be faced with the decision to surrender them or refuse an offer,” she said.

“While there is a need for certain restrictions, it is imperative that we revise and review policies to develop guidelines that balance the needs of tenants with the welfare of the community,” said Costello, who added that there must be fair, clear, concise and consistent rules across local authorities and housing bodies.

‘I like meeting dogs’

Healy-Rae, who was taking questions on behalf of the housing minister today, said:

“I am a big follower of dogs, in particular, I really like dogs and I like meeting dogs, so I thank the Senator for this because it is an important issue… while the distress that pet owners find themselves in when searching for appropriate accommodation for both themselves and their pets in both private and social housing settings is understood, the needs and concerns of landlords and other tenants must also be considered”.

He went on to state that it “would not be appropriate for the Minister to direct individual property owners as to what a tenancy policy should be”.

The Kerry TD’s entry in the Dail Register of Members’ Interests describes himself as an owner of rental properties and his entry lists 17 separate properties for letting, including 14 houses.

The minister suggested in the Seanad today that an open and productive dialogue between the property owners, the tenants and their representative associations, regardless of the tenure type, should take place on the matter of pets.

“The majority of people love animals – they love their pets. Of course, we have to weigh that up against the whole issue of when accommodation is provided, it is hard for a person to say, in the current climate, that they cannot take a house because they cannot take their pet.

“People would be thinking the person was negligent on behalf of themselves and their family that they were more worried about the pet. Only people who would not have a fondness for animals might not understand it, but other people would,” added the Kerry TD.

No law preventing renters having pets

He said the department is not aware of any sector-wide policy which precludes AHB tenants from keeping pets, adding that the residential tenancies Acts from 2004 to 2022 make no reference to animals.

“As such, there is nothing in legislation that prevents AHB tenants from keeping pets,” said the minister.

While he said some renters might want pets, not all residents, particularly in multi-unit developments, might be comfortable with the presence of pets.

“Their needs should also be considered,” said Healy-Rae.

“It would not be appropriate for the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to set out tenancy policies of individual AHBs and their property rules,” said the minister.

While the senator said she understood the minister’s position, Costello said she had “people bringing the cutest little dogs into my clinic while crying at the thoughts of having to decide whether they give up this little dog who has provided them love and kindness for seven or eight years or take a roof over their heads”.

While Costello said she appreciated that there is nothing in legislation preventing tenants from keeping pets, a huge number of houses and properties available refer to a no-pet policy.