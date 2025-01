ARE THE HEALY-Raes credible partners when it comes to government formation?

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says they are.

Asked in Dublin at the opening of a new outpatient facility for the Rotunda Hospital if the two Kerry TDs are indeed credible partners, Martin responded, stating:

“Yes, I have had substantive discussions with Michael and Danny Healy-Rae on policy issues, with a view to enabling a government that can sustain for five years”.

Martin met privately with Michael Healy-Rae before Christmas followed by a second meeting where he met the two brothers together, along with three other Healy-Rae Kerry councillors.

The Irish Independent has reported that the two TDs “come as a package” and that the pair have already submitted their constituency priorities to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The Journal understands that it is the view of some senior party sources in both parties that the Healy-Raes will “fall away” as government formation talks move forward.

Sources stated that the Healy-Raes were damaged and hurt at local level in previous government formation talks and will want to be seen to not “walk away too early” in the talks and be seen to give serious consideration to entering into government.

Ultimately, those The Journal spoke to said they didn’t believe the two Kerry TDs will get enough for the county to merit them supporting the next government.

They added that there is the added issue of already having two Fianna Fáil Kerry TDs in place, Norma Foley and Michael Cahill. Allowing the Healy-Raes to take credit for wins in the county at the detriment of the party TDs might be a step too far.

The Dáil resumes on 22 January, however, as reported yesterday by this publication, the date is increasingly being viewed as unrealistic to get a government up and running by then.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said yesterday that he wants a government formed this month, stating that they are continuing to work towards the 22 January date, while Martin said today that he is “hopeful” it can be achieved.

“I think we should do everything we possibly can. We have a presidential inauguration on the 20th in the US, and it would be nice for us to be up and running as well in and around that time,” said the Tánaiste.

Harris confirmed yesterday that a rotating Taoiseach model will be repeated in the next government, but when asked what the breakdown will be in terms of years, and whether Martin will be Taoiseach for at least three of the five years, he told the media they can speculate, but “nothing has been finally agreed on this”.

“There’s been fairly significant progress made in the last number of days, on top of what was done before Christmas, in respect of a number of the policy items. We’re also meeting in terms of the structure of government and parallel meetings, and those will continue when I get back Government Buildings,” he said.

“I’m not preempting anything,” said the Tánaiste, stating that there has to be a Dáil vote and agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and a group of Independents.

Martin confirmed that a meeting with members of Independent Ireland will be held tomorrow.

“We will do everything we can to bring this to a conclusion as quickly as we can,” said the Fianna Fáil leader.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier, Michael Collins, the leader of Independent Ireland, said his party is available for talks and are willing to enter into government. He said many his party will do this “based on the policies of Independent Ireland, not on parish politics”.

He said a strong programme for government is needed so it can deliver for people.

Outlining what is important to his group of TDs are housing, delivering for farmers, fisheries, health, the cost of living, transport and supports for small businesses.

“These are the areas that our policies focused on,” said Collins.