EUROPE’S BUSIEST AIRPORT, London’s Heathrow, has been closed by a power cut caused by a fire at a nearby electricity substation.

Among more than 200,000 passengers affected by the closure – which is set to last all day – are those who were due to travel on over 60 flights between Heathrow and airports on the island of Ireland.

Continuing disruption is expected for the coming days.

Belfast City Airport and Dublin have been particularly badly hit with a large number of cancellations today.

Dublin-Heathrow is one of Europe’s busiest air routes and 34 such flights were scheduled for today. Passengers due to travel to and from Cork, Knock, Derry and Shannon have also been affected.

So what are affected passengers’ rights?

Well, under an EU regulation, you are entitled to your choice of a refund or re-routing to your destination.

This applies if your flight is cancelled, or if it is subject to a long delay.

In advice this morning to passengers affected by the Heathrow Airport closure, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said people are also entitled to care and assistance while awaiting re-routing and compensation.

The aviation regulator said these rights apply to passengers of all airlines departing Ireland, and to passengers booked with EU airlines arriving into Ireland direct from, or via, Heathrow.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, advises anyone who was due to travel to or from Heathrow today and hasn’t already done so to contact the airline or travel agent (if they booked with an agent).

Package holiday customers still have all the same rights vis a vis airlines as those who booked their flights directly, in terms of refunds and re-routing.

Re-routing meaning what exactly?

Your airline must offer you a choice between re-routing (i.e. a replacement journey) as soon as possible or at a later date of your convenience.

And the option of a refund must also be made available.

Dunne, of the travel agents’ association, says the good news is that many airlines and travel agents will already have booked their customers onto alternative routes.

Irish passengers going to London may be able to fly to other airports such as Gatwick or Stansted, while those who were travelling to Heathrow for a long-haul connecting flight may be able to fly direct from Ireland to, for example, the US, or to re-route to another connecting hub such as Amsterdam or Paris.

This is such a pain. Am I entitled to compensation?

No.

The IAA said today’s event was outside the control of the airlines flying to and from Heathrow. As such it can be considered an “extraordinary circumstance”.

“Beyond care, assistance and re-routing, no additional compensation is payable in this circumstance,” the IAA said.

What do I do while I’m waiting for a replacement flight?

If you choose to be re-routed, the airline needs to look after you while you’re waiting for an alternative flight.

The legally required “care and assisstance” should comprise appropriate provision of meals and refreshments for the waiting time in question.

Hotel accommodation must be provided if an overnight stay becomes necessary, and the airline needs to provide you with transport between the hotel and the airport.

You’re also entitled to two free telephone calls and access to email.

What if my flight is not cancelled but only delayed?

If your flight is subject to a long delay, the airline should provide meals and refreshments as described above. What constitutes a long delay depends on your destination, but it’s between two and four hours.

If you’re delayed more than five hours then the airline must offer you a choice between whether you want to continue with your journey or receive a refund.

The IAA said passengers should note that the rules don’t allow you to travel and avail of a refund.

Heathrow Airport has said that today’s closure is likely to cause continuing “significant disruption” over the coming days.

What if the airline doesn’t provide meals, for example?

The IAA said the best thing to do is to make your own arrangements and keep receipts, which you can submit to the airline later for reimbursement.