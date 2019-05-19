This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hedgecutting on M7 in Naas permitted as part of planned roadworks

Ensuring that there are no birds nesting in the area earmarked for clearance is a requirement for planned construction work.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 19 May 2019, 6:00 PM
35 minutes ago 3,212 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4636546
A stretch of the M7 motorway in Co Kildare.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
A stretch of the M7 motorway in Co Kildare.
A stretch of the M7 motorway in Co Kildare.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

KILDARE COUNTY COUNCIL has clarified that hedgecutting works along the M7 in Naas is permitted, as it’s part of construction work on that road which requires bird nesting surveyors to carry out an inspection beforehand.

Green Party candidate for Cork’s local election Lorna Bogue raised concerns after it was brought to her attention that hedges were cut along the M7 between the Naas roundabout and Newbridge in Co Kildare.

It was questioned whether this was illegal under the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, where it is an offence to cut hedges or burn land between the 1 March and 31 August every year:

(1) (a) It shall be an offence for a person to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy, during the period beginning on the 1st day of March and ending on the 31st day of August in any year, any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.
(b) It shall be an offence for a person to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch during the period mentioned in paragraph (a) of this subsection.

However, Kildare County Council’s National Roads Office have issued the following response explaining how cutting along the M7 is exempt.

“Tree and vegetation clearance is permitted to be undertaken within bird nesting season as part of the planning permission of the project subject to adhering to best practice ecological guidelines for the protection of birds during the nesting season.

Areas where site clearance/ vegetation clearance is being undertaken are first subject to nesting bird surveys prior to any clearance works commencing.

“Site clearance only proceeds in areas where it has been established from the surveys that there is no nesting activity,” the statement says.

The Council says that vegetation is being removed along the M7 to accommodate new drainage lines and carriageway widening, and that a landscaping design has been developed to replace the vegetation being removed which includes for planting of trees and hedgerows.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Affairs said that among the exemptions of the act is the clearance of vegetation for roadworks or other construction works.

“Various staff members of the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department receive complaints about illegal hedge cutting from time to time. In general, complaints are received by NPWS conservation rangers who would investigate such complaints where there is sufficient evidence.”

In 2018 there were 5 prosecutions taken by the Department for illegal hedge cutting and clearing of vegetation. There are some 5 prosecutions for illegal hedge cutting and vegetation clearance before the courts or awaiting court dates.

Under the same Wildlife Act, there have been no prosecutions by the Department of Heritage against those who deliberately start wildfires in five years, despite 11 prosecutions in the six years previously.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie