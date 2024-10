JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said she is “very happy to meet with all of the families” of the Creeslough explosion in Co Donegal.

Today is the second anniversary of the explosion at a service station which claimed the lives of ten people.

Those who died were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; Sydney native James O’Flaherty; shop worker Martina Martin; carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

(Top row, l to r) Leona Harper, Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Jessica Gallagher, and James O’Flaherty, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly, Catherine O’Donnell, her son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill

Last month, several families who lost loved ones called on the Irish Government to set up a public inquiry into the tragedy.

Phoenix Law, which acts for the majority of the families, wrote to McEntee formally seeking a public inquiry or commission of investigation.

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for the families, said they had also requested a meeting with the minister.

Speaking to reporters today, McEntee said she has responded to this request for a meeting and it “very happy to meet with all of the families”.

“We have to set a date,” said McEntee, “but I’m very conscious that it is two years, and very conscious that there is still a garda investigation under way, so it’s really important that that can be allowed to continue and to be completed.”

The Justice Minister said a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions “in the near future” and that there are “also separate investigations underway through the energy regulator and the Health and Safety Authority”.

“These families deserve to be listened to, they deserve to be heard, and above all, they deserve to get the answers to really important questions,” said McEntee.

“So I will meet with them and I look forward to meeting with them, obviously listening to them, while at the same time respecting the process that’s underway at the moment.”

However, Darragh Mackin said there is uncertainty over when these processes will conclude and whether it they will result in any criminal justice proceedings.

Mackin added that gardaí were unable to produce a public report into the incident, disclose documents to families or make recommendations to ensure a similar event never happens again.

He further said it is widely acknowledged, both within and outside the state, that “complex and contentious deaths” require a parallel investigation while a criminal investigation is ongoing.

“We write to formally request that the minister give consideration to the commissioning of an independent investigation in the form of a public inquiry or commission of investigation, in the terms to be agreed in consultation with the families,” said Mackin in his letter addressed to McEntee last month.

Elsewhere, Taoiseach Simon Harris today paid tribute to the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy.

“The people of Donegal and indeed the entire country will never forget the shock and sadness that emerged on what can only be described as one of the darkest days for our country.

“We also remember the rescue workers responding that day and in the aftermath, and the whole community coming together to support each other.

“The second anniversary today serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life,” said Harris.