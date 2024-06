LONG-RUNNING SOAP Coronation Street will bid farewell to Gail Platt at the end of the year.

Actress Helen Worth will celebrate her golden anniversary on the ITV show next month, having first appeared on-screen as Gail Platt on 29 July, 1974.

In addition to celebrating 50 years on the famous show next month, Worth will also begin filming her exit story from the soap.

The scenes will be filmed next month but will hit TV screens at the end of the year.

In a statement today, a Coronation Street spokesperson said that Gail’s exit will be a “major storyline for the Platt family”.

It added that the final scene will be “emotional”.

Worth noted that her golden anniversary on the show felt like the “perfect time to leave” and remarked that she has had the “most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world”.

She said she made the decision at the start of the year and “spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding”.

Worth added that she has been “truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew”.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet,” said Worth.

1991 image of Helen Worth and Amanda Barrie, who portrayed Coronation Street's Gail Platt and Alma Baldwin Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Worth’s character has been at the centre of some of the show’s most iconic and controversial storylines, including one in which Gail Platt and her children were kidnapped and driven into a canal by her serial killer husband.

Gail Platt has also been married six times on the show, the soap’s most married female character.