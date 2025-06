LORD HENRY MOUNT Charles, best known for staging huge concerts at his home at Slane Castle in Meath, has died at the age of 74.

His family announced today that he died peacefully late on Wednesday evening. He had been diagnosed with cancer more than ten years ago.

President Michael D Higgins has led the tributes, saying he had felt “great sadness” about the death of Mount Charles.

“Lord Henry’s contribution was quite unique and a very important turning point in live music in Ireland when he decided to begin using the natural amphitheatre at Slane Castle as a venue,” the president said in a statement.

He praised Mount Charles for his ‘deep interest in promotion of music including new and young talent.’

Slane has become a byword for iconic concerts over the past four decades, beginning with Thin Lizzy and U2 in 1981. Many of the biggest names in music have played there, including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, David Bowie, Neil Young, REM, Madonna, Metallica and Oasis.

Henry Mount Charles had taken over the running of Slane from his father at the age of just 25.

“A beloved husband, father, grandfather and custodian of Slane Castle, Lord Henry’s course and unwavering spirit inspired all who knew him,” his family said in a statement.

“His visionary leadership and generosity touched countless lives, while his warmth, humour and resilience endeared him to friends, colleagues and admirers across generations.”

They paid tribute to the staff at St James’s Hospital in Dublin and all the caregivers who had looked after him over the last decade.

“Lord Henry’s light will continue to shine through the lives he enriched and the enduring contributions he made to Ireland’s cultural landscape,” the family said. “He will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten.”

He is survived by his wife, Iona, and four children. His funeral arrangements will remain private and his family has requested privacy to grieve.