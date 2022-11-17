Over 118kgs of herbal cannabis valued at €2.4 million seized in North Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
HERBAL CANNABIS WORTH almost €2.4 million has been seized by Gardaí and Revenue in North Dublin today.
The seizure took place at a commercial premises, with a search being conducted under warrant by both Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).
A total of 118kgs worth of herbal cannabis was seized during the course of the search, which is estimated to be valued at €2.36 million.
Following the search, a Spanish national in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He is currently being held at Coolock Garda Station in Dublin.
Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.
