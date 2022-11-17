Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Advertisement

Over 118kgs of herbal cannabis valued at €2.4 million seized in North Dublin

The search took place at a commercial premises and was carried out by Revenue and Gardaí.

1 hour ago 3,804 Views 3 Comments
The 118kg of cannabis seized today
The 118kg of cannabis seized today
Image: Revenue

HERBAL CANNABIS WORTH almost €2.4 million has been seized by Gardaí and Revenue in North Dublin today.

The seizure took place at a commercial premises, with a search being conducted under warrant by both Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

A total of 118kgs worth of herbal cannabis was seized during the course of the search, which is estimated to be valued at €2.36 million.

Following the search, a Spanish national in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Dublin 17.11.2022 (2) (1)

He is currently being held at Coolock Garda Station in Dublin.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie