IT’S A DAY of knife edges and epic defeats, as ballots around the country are counted – and counted again.

We’re still in the throes of it as only about half of the 34th Dáil has been elected so far.

For some TDs, the past three days have been confirmation of huge support in their local constituency. For others, years on the Dáil benches have been brought to an end.

Here’s who has lost out – in alphabetical order.

Cathal Berry (IND)

Campaign poster of Cathal Berry in 2020 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

In Kildare South, Independent Cathal Berry was eliminated on the tenth count.

He was elected to the Dáil for the first time in 2020.

Patrick Costello (GP)

Patrick Costello RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Green Party TD Patrick Costello didn’t hang on to his seat in Dublin South-Central after one term in the Dáil.

He was eliminated on the ninth count.

He is married to Hazel Chu, a Green Party councillor who also failed to get a seat this weekend.

Francis Noel Duffy (GP)

Francis Noel Duffy (r) with his wife Catherine Martin TD Alamy Alamy

Green Party spokesperson on housing Francis Noel Duffy was a TD in Dublin South-West, but he has now lost his seat.

He was eliminated on the second count.

Duffy is married to Catherine Martin, who was deputy leader of the Green Party until June of this year.

Alan Farrell (FG)

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) with then MEP Frances Fitzgerald and Alan Farrell TD Alamy Alamy

Running in the new Dublin Fingal East constituency (created by the boundary changes last year), Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell didn’t manage to win a seat.

Farrell, who is chairperson of the parliamentary party, was eliminated on the eleventh count.

He has been a TD since 2011 – first in the Dublin North constituency (2011 – 2016) and then in Dublin Fingal.

Neasa Hourigan (GP)

Neasa Hourigan (2020) RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Outgoing Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan failed to hang on to her seat.

She was eliminated on the seventh count.

During the lifetime of the last Dáil, Hourigan was suspended from the Green Party twice – first for voting against the government on a motion calling for the new National Maternity Hospital to be built on state-owned land, and then for voting against the government on an amendment to a motion calling for an extension on the eviction ban.

Gino Kenny (PBP)

Gino Kenny Alamy Alamy

People Before Profit – Solidarity TD Gino Kenny hasn’t managed to keep his seat in Dublin Mid-West.

He conceeded defeat before he was eliminated on the ninth count, following two terms in the Dáil.

Kenny previously served as a councillor on South Dublin County Council from 2009 to 2016.

Brian Leddin (GP)

Brian Leddin (r) at the count for Limerick mayor in June Alamy Alamy

Green Party TD Brian Leddin was elected in 2020 and has now lost his seat in Limerick City.

He was eliminated on the seventh count.

Malcolm Noonan (GP)

Alamy Alamy

In Carlow-Kilkenny, Green Party minister of state Malcolm Noonan has lost his seat.

He was eliminated on the eighth count.

Joe O’Brien (GP)

Joe O'Brien (l) with former Green Party leader Eamon Ryan Alamy Alamy

Junior minister Joe O’Brien was quickly eliminated from the running in Dublin Fingal West.

After one term in the Dáil, he was today eliminated on the third count.

Anne Rabbitte (FF)

Anne Rabbitte (centre) Alamy Alamy

Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East after two terms in the Dáil.

She was eliminated on the ninth count.

Her party colleague, 26-year-old Albert Dolan won a seat.

Patricia Ryan (IND)

Patricia Ryan (r) Alamy Alamy

After breaking away from the Sinn Féin party only recently, Independent candidate Patricia Ryan managed to garner very few votes, getting eliminated on the fourth count.

It’s a sharp contrast to her performance in the 2020 election, when she topped the poll.

Ossian Smyth

Ossian Smyth RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Green Party TD Ossian Smyth was eliminated on the fifth count in Dún Laoghaire.

He served as a a Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure since 2020.

It was his first term in the Dáil.

Violet-Anne Wynne (IND)

Violet-Anne Wynne (centre) RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne’s performance this time around was abysmal.

She was eliminated on the third count in Clare with just 328 votes.