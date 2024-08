BRITISH ROCK BAND Coldplay have returned to Dublin to play two sold-out concerts in Croke Park.

This is the band’s second time playing the national stadium, having been here in 2017.

The four shows, which take place tonight, Friday, Sunday and Monday, are part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour.

Stadium gates will open at 5pm and early queuing is not permitted.

The first support act is Dublin R&B artist Coulibaly, who will take to the stage at 6:30pm, followed by American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers at 7:15pm.

Coldplay are due on stage at 8:30pm and are set to play for two hours.

The stadium holds over 80,000 people and gardaí are keen to manage resources.

Dublin football rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers had their Dalymount Park game rescheduled to the earlier time of 11:30am on Sunday to spread out personnel.

Those attending the Coldplay gig are encouraged to walk or take public transport.

The nearest DART stations are Drumcondra and Connolly.

Croke Park is also about a 15 minute walk from each of the Connolly (Red line), Parnell and Marlborough (Green line) Luas stops.

Dublin Bus routes that drop off near Croke Park include 1, 6, 7(a), 11, 13, 15, 16, 27(a/b), 33, 40(b/d/e), 41(b/c/d), 42, 43, 44, 53a, 122, 123, 130, H1, H2, and H3.

All public transport information can be found on the TFI.ie.

Last night, lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans with an open air live show on Grafton Street, which garnered a crowd of thousands.

Other artists who’ve done this include Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Gavan James.