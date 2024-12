PUBLIC TRANSPORT AND ferries have been disrupted as Storm Darragh is about to set in across the country.

From 10pm tonight, there’ll be a Status Red wind warning in place in Mayo, Clare and Galway, with Met Éireann forecasting extremely strong gusts.

Another Red wind warning will be in place for Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, and Wicklow from later tonight or the early hours of tomorrow, depending on the county.

A Status Orange wind warning is issued for the rest of the country.

Here’s how Storm Darragh will impact public transport and the ferry services.

Buses

A large number of Bus Éireann services around the country are cancelled this evening.

Expressway routes affected will include Wexford to Dublin, Ballina to Dublin, Sligo to Dublin, Donegal to Dublin, and Letterkenny to Dublin.

You can find all cancellations and time changes buseireann.ie/news/Storm-Darragh.

In Limerick, the 301, 302, 303 and 306 are delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Advertisement

Galway routes 401, 404, 405, 406 and 407 are also experiencing delays.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said it advises all intending passengers to check the ‘Service Updates’ section of the website before travelling.

It said it will continue to monitor Met Éireann’s weather advisories as well as road conditions over the weekend.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann and we would encourage all customers to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra time for their journey, during this period of adverse weather.

“Bus Éireann apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Trains

There are ongoing delays and disruption to services on the Galway/Westport routes. Services have resumed, but some services have been held to allow trains to pass, creating a backlog in the area.

@IrishRail on X has the latest developments on this route and others, or search for specific services on the website and app.

Ferries

Irish Ferries has told passengers some services will be disrupted during the storm.

The Dublin to Cherbourg service scheduled for 6.30pm this evening has been delayed to 6am on Sunday morning. The 4.30pm Cherbourg to Dublin crossing has been cancelled.

Two of tomorrow’s journeys, the 4pm Dublin to Cherbourg service and the 6.30pm Cherbourg to Dublin, were also cancelled.

Latest updates on specific services can be found on the Irish Ferries website.