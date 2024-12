A STATUS ORANGE wind warning is set to take effect at 10pm tonight in counties along the west coast as Storm Darragh brings strong winds and heavy rain.

The Status Orange warning will cover counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal and remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning for the whole country will be in place from 3pm today until 3pm tomorrow.

There will also be a Status Yellow rain warning in place for Clare, Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath from 10am this morning until 10am tomorrow.

Rain will spread across the country from the west and will be heavy at times, possibly causing localised flooding, said Met Éireann.

#StormDarragh - extremely windy or stormy for a time with heavy rain🌬️🌧️



See in detail➡️ℹ️https://t.co/TwoxNOt6sH



Stay up to date on weather forecast & warnings for your region⬇️

ℹ️https://t.co/sFyGizB5AS

ℹ️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/e4pqlTCWY0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2024

Some sleet is possible on northern hills and there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Strong and gusty winds will develop through the morning and will become very strong and gusty in the afternoon and evening, the forecaster said.

Tonight, winds will turn northwesterly and will become “very strong, with some severe and damaging gusts, reaching storm force at times near coasts”, Met Éireann said.

The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the night and will be followed by frequent showers, the forecaster said.

Some sleet is possible in the north and lowest temperatures will be between 1 and 5 degrees.