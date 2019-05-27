This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s all the news from the count centres, the Brexit party, and Maria Bailey’s extraordinary radio interview.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 May 2019, 9:09 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9885 Simon Harris_90571873 Health Minister Simon Harris is questioned about the election result, and Maria Bailey at the RDS today. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Mairead McGuinness (FG), and the Greens’ Ciarán Cuffe were the first MEPs to be elected in Ireland’s European elections
  • Limerick voted in favour of a directly elected mayor while Cork and Waterford have rejected the proposal
  • Ian Bailey went on trial in France for the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier 
  • Tributes were paid to Garda John McCallion the second garda to die over the weekend
  • Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey defended her action against a hotel over falling off a swing, in an extraordinary interview with RTÉ Radio this morning
  • Two people died after a serious crash on the N80 between a car and lorry.

WORLD

May Bank Holiday 2019 Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: An unexpected surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European election has seen Conservatives and Labour support decimated. 

#THE CONTINENT: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has lost a no-confidence vote in parliament – removing him from office days after a hidden-camera sting forced his deputy to resign.

PARTING SHOT

There’s nothing quite like the Irish sense of humour in the middle of a crisis or scandal.

From Ciarán Cuffe saying “we’ve seen many swings this weekend” after being elected as an MEP, to “she can make another personal injury claim for that car crash interview“, people rose to the occasion and gave us a bit of a break from the rumble-tumble of the election results.

This sound mash-up in particular, deserves a mention.

