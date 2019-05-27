Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Health Minister Simon Harris is questioned about the election result, and Maria Bailey at the RDS today. Source: Leah Farrell

Mairead McGuinness (FG), and the Greens’ Ciarán Cuffe were the first MEPs to be elected in Ireland’s European elections

to be elected in Ireland’s European elections Limerick voted in favour of a directly elected mayor while Cork and Waterford have rejected the proposal

voted in favour of a directly elected mayor while Cork and Waterford have rejected the proposal Ian Bailey went on trial in France for the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier

went on trial in France for the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier Tributes were paid to Garda John McCallion the second garda to die over the weekend

were paid to Garda John McCallion the second garda to die over the weekend Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey defended her action against a hotel over falling off a swing, in an extraordinary interview with RTÉ Radio this morning

defended her action against a hotel over falling off a swing, in an extraordinary interview with RTÉ Radio this morning Two people died after a serious crash on the N80 between a car and lorry.

WORLD

#BREXIT: An unexpected surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European election has seen Conservatives and Labour support decimated.

#THE CONTINENT: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has lost a no-confidence vote in parliament – removing him from office days after a hidden-camera sting forced his deputy to resign.

PARTING SHOT

There’s nothing quite like the Irish sense of humour in the middle of a crisis or scandal.

From Ciarán Cuffe saying “we’ve seen many swings this weekend” after being elected as an MEP, to “she can make another personal injury claim for that car crash interview“, people rose to the occasion and gave us a bit of a break from the rumble-tumble of the election results.

Listening to that Maria Bailey interview and let me just say that if my career ever hinged on answering the question "how can you sit on a swing with bottles in both hands and presume you won't fall?" then I would probably take a step away from the spotlight for a bit. — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) May 27, 2019 Source: Séamas It Ever Was /Twitter

Had to turn Maria Bailey's radio off. The arrogance was oozing through the radio and burning my working class skin — LOCALLY HATED (Universally loved) (@JurassicArse) May 27, 2019 Source: LOCALLY HATED (Universally loved) /Twitter

This sound mash-up in particular, deserves a mention.