Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students from Larkin Community College prepare for the World Anti-Bullying Forum 2019 taking place at Dublin City University 4 - 6 June. Source: JULIEN BEHAL

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said Dublin’s drug cartels would be prevented from using religious services to promote their “evil”, “revolting business of death”

would be prevented from using religious services to promote their “evil”, “revolting business of death” A welcome reception will be held for Katie Taylor by Minister Shane Ross

by Minister Shane Ross Talks to restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland will enter a new phase

will enter a new phase A fresh appeal has been made for witnesses after a viable bomb was found under the car of a PSNI officer at a gold club

was found under the car of a PSNI officer at a gold club Former Fine Gael leader Michael Noonan paid a tribute to his sister Mary at her funeral today after her death in a Limerick car crash

A truck driver was charged with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal collision in Dublin in which a pedestrian was killed.

WORLD

#TRUMP VISIT: US President Donald Trump met the Queen at Buckingham Palace today, and called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”.

#SUDAN: At least 13 are dead after Sudan’s military rulers forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters.

#EXTRADITION: A Swedish court said it considered Julian Assange a suspect in a 2010 rape case, but rejected a request to detain him, dashing the prosecutor’s hopes of having him extradited from Britain.

#BACK IN THE RACE: Switzerland’s top court said it had temporarily suspended rules that oblige athletes, including double Olympic champion Caster Semenya, to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete in certain events.

PARTING SHOT

Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative party thinks hurling is incredible, after watching a hurling match for the first time yesterday at Cusack Park.

He added that he had a much better time than he did watching the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday he says – no argument here.