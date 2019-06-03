This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Archbishop says Dublin drug cartels will be stopped from 'exploiting' religious services

He said that religious services would no longer be used to “glorify” Dublin drug cartels’ images.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 3 Jun 2019, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 10,326 Views 14 Comments
"I have spoken about violence fostered by the revolting business of death of the drug cartels."
Image: Sam Boal

THE ARCHBISHOP OF Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said that where possible, Dublin’s drug cartels would be prevented from using religious services to promote their “evil” “revolting business of death”.

At a morning Mass in the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin held for the Feast of St Kevin, Martin told the congregation:

“Where it can be ascertained that individuals hold direct responsibility in this traffic in evil they will no longer be allowed to exploit religious services in the Archdiocese of Dublin to enhance their image.”

Martin later told The Irish Times that Dublin gangland funerals will be toned down and be more simple, saying there would be “no more show funerals”.

He told the congregation this morning: “In the past weeks, this violence has taken on an unprecedented level of depravity with shootings taking place unscrupulously near schools and shopping centres, leaving families terrified and children witnessing brutality that will leave scars on their lives for years.

Who are the people who carry out and sponsor such violence? Where do they think they have a mandate to carry out such shameful violence simply in order to secure their own wealth?

“The perpetrators and sponsors of such violence merit nothing but rejection and disdain. They belong behind bars and their business of death must be undermined and destroyed.”

The Archbishop appealed to those with information to come forward with it “directly or indirectly”, and that civil and community leaders should “show a united and uncompromising response”.

A number of gangland related shootings in recent weeks have been condemned in the Dáil and by local communities. Gardaí are investigating if the killing of Iranian national Hamid Sanambar is linked to the fatal shootings of Seán Little and Jordan Davis, who were both killed in north Dublin two weeks ago.

When asked about the shootings during Leaders’ Questions this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he wanted to share his “collective revulsion” at the killings.

“I want to share with the house our collective revulsion at the killings that have happened in different parts of Dublin and in also in Drogheda in recent weeks and to express solidarity with the communities in which these killings have happened,” Varadkar said.

Varadkar then added that he and the Minister for Justice would visit Darndale and Coolock soon.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
