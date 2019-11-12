Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Emergency services from Ireland and Northern Ireland conduct a training exercise in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. Source: Sam Boal

New controversial tweets sent by Lorraine Clifford-Lee in 2011 emerged today

in 2011 emerged today A boil water notice impacting over 600,000 people in Dublin, Meath and Kildare was lifted with immediate effect

impacting over 600,000 people in Dublin, Meath and Kildare was lifted with immediate effect A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in Co Meath

charged with assaulting a woman in Co Meath It is now an offence for motorists to dangerously overtake a cyclist

TD Noel Grealish was accused of engaging in “disgraceful racism” after raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland

was accused of engaging in “disgraceful racism” after raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland The EU fined Ireland €5m over landslides linked to a wind farm in Galway

linked to a wind farm in Galway Revenue extended its pay-and-file deadline after issues with its online system.

WORLD

Head glass conservator Sam Kelly restores the stained glass windows of the Salisbury Cathedral. Source: Ben Birchall

#MORE INTERFERENCE? Hillary Clinton said it is “shameful” that the UK had not published a report into possible Russian interference before the December elections.

#GROUNDED: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it expects the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January.

#EMERGENCY: Residents along Australia’s east coast were told it’s now too late to leave their homes as out of control bushfires continued to burn in the region.

#HACKED OFF: Hackers mounted a “sophisticated and large-scale cyber attack” on the UK Labour party’s digital platforms, the party said.

PARTING SHOT

Chewie had an English language script in the Star Wars films, you might be surprised to hear. These were written so that Harrison Ford had something to bounce his dialogue off, and was later turned into the grunts and growling we get in the film, untranslated.

You can hear what it sounds like to film in this 30-second video that seems far too short.