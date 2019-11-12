This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

More Lorraine Clifford-Lee tweets, the boil-water notice lifted, and dangerously overtaking cyclists is now a penalty-point offence.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,574 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4889251

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

excersie 54_90584831 Emergency services from Ireland and Northern Ireland conduct a training exercise in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. Source: Sam Boal

  • New controversial tweets sent by Lorraine Clifford-Lee in 2011 emerged today
  • A boil water notice impacting over 600,000 people in Dublin, Meath and Kildare was lifted with immediate effect
  • A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in Co Meath
  • It is now an offence for motorists to dangerously overtake a cyclist
  • TD Noel Grealish was accused of engaging in “disgraceful racism” after raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland
  • The EU fined Ireland €5m over landslides linked to a wind farm in Galway
  • Revenue extended its pay-and-file deadline after issues with its online system.

WORLD

restoration-work-at-salisbury-cathedral Head glass conservator Sam Kelly restores the stained glass windows of the Salisbury Cathedral. Source: Ben Birchall

#MORE INTERFERENCE? Hillary Clinton said it is “shameful” that the UK had not published a report into possible Russian interference before the December elections.

#GROUNDED: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it expects the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January.

#EMERGENCY: Residents along Australia’s east coast were told it’s now too late to leave their homes as out of control bushfires continued to burn in the region.

#HACKED OFF: Hackers mounted a “sophisticated and large-scale cyber attack” on the UK Labour party’s digital platforms, the party said.

PARTING SHOT

Chewie had an English language script in the Star Wars films, you might be surprised to hear. These were written so that Harrison Ford had something to bounce his dialogue off, and was later turned into the grunts and growling we get in the film, untranslated.  

You can hear what it sounds like to film in this 30-second video that seems far too short. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie