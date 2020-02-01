Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Herstory 2020 Light Festival has begun with a series of illuminations that lit up the GPO. It will continue until 3 February.

Sinn Féin jumped ahead of Fine Gael (21% versus 19%) and only trails Fianna Fáil by two points (on 19%), according to a new opinion poll

Leo and Micheál ruled out coalitions with Sinn Féin – and published videos accusing one another of not ruling a SF coalition out

– and published videos accusing one another of not ruling a SF coalition out A man was stabbed at Newbridge train station, in what’s believed to be a homophobic hate crime

at Newbridge train station, in what’s believed to be a homophobic hate crime DUP leader Arlene Foster said she lost friends over her decision to attend the funeral of Martin McGuinness

said she lost friends over her decision to attend the funeral of Martin McGuinness Three men have been arrested and around €110,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and plants seized in Cork and Dublin

herb and plants seized in Cork and Dublin We FactChecked Shane Ross’ claim that the FAI’s rescue package from the government wasn’t “a bailout”.

WORLD

A badge given to travellers crossing the Channel, after the UK left the European Union last night. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: China faced isolation over its coronavirus epidemic as the death toll soared to 259, with a significant number of nations imposing extraordinary travel bans.

#LONG GOODBYE: The UK finally left the EU last night, with the jubilant Nigel Farage leading the main celebrations in London.

#UK: A 19-year-old died and a woman is seriously ill in hospital, after they are believed to have taken a ‘red bull’ MDMA pill in Leamington in the early hours of this morning.

PARTING SHOT

In Sallins, Co Kildare, commuters are struggling with the early mornings and the packed train services that don’t guarantee you a space on board.

Irish Rail has bought 41 new carriages to deal with the demand – but these won’t be in operation in the Greater Dublin Area for another two years.

Meanwhile, a local café owner described how schools, local roads, and businesses in the area struggle to cope with the influx of people to the area.

As a local GP put it: “There’s huge growth in the population and as we are now, it’s bursting at the seams. It’s going to get worse over the next ten years.”

