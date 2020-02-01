This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Brexit Day is finally upon us, the coronavirus death toll rises to 259, and a “brutal” hate crime in Kildare.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 8:03 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Herstory33 The Herstory 2020 Light Festival has begun with a series of illuminations that lit up the GPO. It will continue until 3 February.

  • Sinn Féin jumped ahead of Fine Gael (21% versus 19%) and only trails Fianna Fáil by two points (on 19%), according to a new opinion poll
  • Leo and Micheál ruled out coalitions with Sinn Féin – and published videos accusing one another of not ruling a SF coalition out
  • A man was stabbed at Newbridge train station, in what’s believed to be a homophobic hate crime
  • DUP leader Arlene Foster said she lost friends over her decision to attend the funeral of Martin McGuinness
  • Three men have been arrested and around €110,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and plants seized in Cork and Dublin
  • We FactChecked Shane Ross’ claim that the FAI’s rescue package from the government wasn’t “a bailout”.

WORLD

brexit A badge given to travellers crossing the Channel, after the UK left the European Union last night. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: China faced isolation over its coronavirus epidemic as the death toll soared to 259, with a significant number of nations imposing extraordinary travel bans.

#LONG GOODBYE: The UK finally left the EU last night, with the jubilant Nigel Farage leading the main celebrations in London.

#UK: A 19-year-old died and a woman is seriously ill in hospital, after they are believed to have taken a ‘red bull’ MDMA pill in Leamington in the early hours of this morning.

PARTING SHOT

In Sallins, Co Kildare, commuters are struggling with the early mornings and the packed train services that don’t guarantee you a space on board. 

Irish Rail has bought 41 new carriages to deal with the demand – but these won’t be in operation in the Greater Dublin Area for another two years.

Meanwhile, a local café owner described how schools, local roads, and businesses in the area struggle to cope with the influx of people to the area.

As a local GP put it: “There’s huge growth in the population and as we are now, it’s bursting at the seams. It’s going to get worse over the next ten years.”

Read the full article here.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

